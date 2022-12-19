 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Raiders top New England in game-ending stunner

A bizarre attempt to lateral to a teammate on the final play of regulation turned into disaster for New England as Las Vegas defender Chandler Jones took the wayward toss 48 yards for a touchdown in the Raiders' 30-24 victory.

By

Sports

December 19, 2022 - 1:21 PM

Fans cheer as Chandler Jones (55) of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown to defeat the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended.

On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.

“At first, I thought, ‘Who’s around me?’” Jones said. “I felt myself stumble a little backwards, and then I was thinking, ‘Who do I pitch it to?’”

