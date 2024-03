HUMBOLDT — Rainy weather arrived Thursday, just in time to wash out the first premiere race weekend of the year at Humboldt Speedway.

Organizers announced the King of America XIII races have been pushed back to the weekend of April 4-6.

The King of America races bring the top Modified drivers in the country to Humboldt’s three-eighths-mile dirt track each spring over a three-night racing extravaganza.