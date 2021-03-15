Rains wash out twin bill

CHANUTE — Persistent rains that deluged southeast Kansas through the weekend also put the kibosh on a four-game series between Allen Community College and Neosho County Community College’s baseball teams.
The squads originally were slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, a date that was pushed back before the weekend arrived.
As rain continued to fall, the doubleheader was pushed back to Sunday, then Monday and now to Tuesday.
First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
The teams split the first two games of the series on Thursday.