PITTSBURG — Iola’s High’s tennis team continues to excel as the 2021 season reaches the home stretch.

Iola’s Miah Shelby and Keira Fawson both brought home second-place finishes in their respective singles competitions.

Shelby played in the top singles bracket, while Fawson was in the No. 2 singles division. Both played well, and fought hard in tough losses to end the day, head coach Chris Belknap said.