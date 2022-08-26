 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Rams, Bengals involved in brawl

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were involved in a heated brawl during a joint practice Thursday, which could lead to punishment for several players, including the Rams' superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

August 26, 2022 - 2:00 PM

The Rams’ Aaron Donald celebrates a stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC championship game last season at SoFi Stadium. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was one of several players involved a training camp brawl Thursday. Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”

