 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Rangers acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster

The Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening.

By

Sports

July 31, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The surprising Texas Rangers are going all-in with Max Scherzer just when they need a big boost the most.

The AL West leaders acquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade announced Sunday, right about the time Texas placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm.

News of the agreement broke Saturday night while the Rangers were losing for the sixth time in eight games, trimming their lead over second-place Houston to one game.

