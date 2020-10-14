Rays go up 3-0 over Houston

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead, two-run single two batters after another critical error by José Altuve, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 5-2 win against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night that moved them within one victory of the second World Series appearance in franchise history.

Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series at Petco Park. Towering righty Tyler Glasnow, who grew up just north of Los Angeles, will try to deliver the Rays their first pennant in 12 seasons on Wednesday night when he opposes Zack Greinke.

Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2008 before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.