Rec ball returns

For many youngsters, the Iola Recreation Department’s summer baseball/softball season is the highlight of the season. It gives children the opportunity to compete for bragging rights with their friends, improve their skills, and most importantly have fun.

Originally, practices were set to begin on May 1 and games starting later in the month, but COVID-19 pushed back those start dates. The schedule was changed to start practice on June 1, and begin games on June 29.

Having already lost the spring soccer season to the pandemic, youth ball players were relieved to get back out on the field.