Red Devil baseball sweeps twin bill

OTTAWA — With the worst of the winter weather seemingly in the rear view mirror, Allen Community College is taking advantage of the warmer temperatures.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils crushed host Ottawa University’s junior varsity, rolling to wins of 11-2 and 12-0 on the baseball diamond.

The sweep comes one day after Allen split a twin bill against Iowa Central, losing 8-4 and winning the nightcap, 8-6.