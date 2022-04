BALDWIN CITY — Runs were hard to come by on a miserable day for baseball Thursday as Allen Community College traveled to take on Baker University’s JV squad.

The Red Devils were limited to three hits in the opener, a 2-0 loss, and four hits in a 5-2 defeat in Game 2.

The setbacks drop ACC’s record to 16-14. The teams are in Iola Saturday for the final two games of the four-game series.