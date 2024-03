PARSONS — Allen Community College’s bats erupted with hits and runs aplenty as the Red Devils wrapped up a four-game series against Labette Community College.

After scoring a combined five runs in splitting the first two games last Wednesday at home, the Red Devils eclipsed that mark by the second inning of Sunday’s twin bill.

Allen brought home wins of 19-8 and 14-8 over the Cardinals to take a 14-8 record into an upcoming series against Cowley College.