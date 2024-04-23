Red Devils all on the road

HIGHLAND — A walk-off defeat set the tone for a tough weekend for Allen Community College’s baseball team.

The Red Devils saw a 9-3 lead dissipate in the late innings as host Highland scored five in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the sore at 9-9 before the Scotties’ Sergio Fierro blasted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to win, 11-9.

Things didn’t get much better in Saturday’s nightcap. Highland erased an early 4-0 deficit with five-run innings in both the second and fifth innings to win, 15-9.