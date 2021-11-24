Red Devils blast Baker JV for third consecutive victory

Fresh off a weekend sweep in Dallas, Allen returned home for one final game before the Thanksgiving break against Baker University’s junior varsity team out of Baldwin.

Allen led from the tip-off; its size and speed too much for Baker to handle. Early on, Allen drained shots with ease. Midway in the half, however, both teams experienced a lull. Neither team’s shots were going in.

Fortunately, Allen raced out to a 47-25 halftime advantage. Allen kept Baker away from the free-throw line for much of the game, but when the Wildcats got to the line, they were able to convert, something Allen struggled with all night.