 | Wed, Nov 24, 2021
Red Devils blast Baker JV for third consecutive victory

Allen men's basketball is riding a three-game win streak after a dominating performance over Baker University's junior varsity team.

For his work last week, Ed Wright was named KJCCC Division II Basketball Athlete of the Week.

By

Sports

November 24, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Allen's Zabriel Boozer drives to the basket Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Fresh off a weekend sweep in Dallas, Allen returned home for one final game before the Thanksgiving break against Baker University’s junior varsity team out of Baldwin.

Allen led from the tip-off; its size and speed too much for Baker to handle. Early on, Allen drained shots with ease. Midway in the half, however, both teams experienced a lull. Neither team’s shots were going in. 

Fortunately, Allen raced out to a 47-25 halftime advantage. Allen kept Baker away from the free-throw line for much of the game, but when the Wildcats got to the line, they were able to convert, something Allen struggled with all night.

