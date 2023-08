MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. — The Allen Community College men’s soccer team opened the season by cruising to an easy 7-1 victory over Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Ayoup Bader, Pedro De Silva and Diogo Cardeal scored two goals apiece for the Red Devils while goalkeeper Gaurav Sandhu had one save.

Allen (1-0) wasted no time getting out to an early lead when Bader scored on a penalty kick for the 1-0 lead seven minutes into regulation.