Red Devils fall at State Fair showcase

The Allen Red Devils received their first taste of adversity when their 7-0 undefeated streak was snapped over the weekend at a showcase beginning Friday at State Fair College.

After opening the tournament with a 51-48 loss to Iowa Western Community College, the Red Devils followed it up with a 58-56 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The Red Devils play Wednesday in a rematch with North Central Missouri College. Juana Rojas, Allen Community College sophomore guard, goes up for a shot against North Central Missouri College before the Thanksgiving break. Rojas scored 7 points with seven rebounds Saturday against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Photo by Jimmy Potts

The Red Devils slowly clawed their way back into contention in Friday’s opener against Iowa Western Community College Reivers after opening the game with a 13-point deficit after the first quarter. But Allen could not catch up in time as IWCC pulled away in the final minutes.

While attempting to rebound Saturday against the NEO A&M Norsemen, the Red Devils found themselves in a dogfight from the first whistle. The Norsemen came out on top in the end but not without overcoming strong individual performances from the Red Devils.

Sophomore forward Tawhirikura Doyle came off the bench to tie freshman forward Jalynn Weakley for the team lead in scoring with 10 points each. Freshman guard Jennyfer Gros had 9 points. Sophomore guard Juana Rojas and freshman forward Joniya Lewis had 7 points each.

Lewis almost had a double-double with a team-leading 14 rebounds, followed by Varennes with 9, then Rojas with seven and Weakley with six rebounds. Lewis also had a team-leading six assists, followed by Rojas with three, then Gros, Doyle and Varennes with two each.

After facing North Central Missouri College Wednesday, the Red Devils have one last game before the Christmas break. They wrap up 2025 Saturday on the road at Crowder College.

Allen opens 2026 action on Saturday, Jan. 3, by hosting Treasure Valley.

Tip-off for this Saturday’s game is 2 p.m.

