Red Devils fall in national tourney opener

DANVILLE, Ill. — Allen Community College has some work to do if it wants to stick around in its first-ever trip to the NJCAA-Division II National Basketball Tournament.

The Red Devils were greeted rather rudely Tuesday by the Lakeland (Ohio) Lakers, who blitzed their way to an early 12-0 run and never looked back in an 82-61 victory.

The loss means Allen (27-6) can finish no higher than seventh in the 16-team tournament. Allen will play Florida Gateway at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Danville’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.

Allen led 4-2 before the Lakers held the Red Devils scoreless for the next 5 minutes, racing to a 14-4 lead.

Lakeland extended the lead to 45-23 at halftime and by as many as 25 points in the second half, while shooting for a scorching 58% from the field.

Allen’s Brayden Thompson was an early bright spot, scoring six points in the first half for ACC, and Cedric Rollerson drilled three second-half 3-pointers, but Allen could get no closer than 17 on Ed Wright’s trey with 5:23 remaining. Lakeland responded with an 8-0 run to douse any hope for an Allen comeback.

Rollerson scored 15, Wright 14 and Thompson 10 for Allen. Kyle Jackson scored 19 for Lakeland, who advances to take on top seed South Suburban Wednesday evening in quarterfinal play.