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Red Devils fall in preseason debut

The Allen Red Devils have plenty of room to grow, but their preseason debut showed that growth may result in victories in the near future.

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Sports

August 17, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Bernard Agbavor, Allen sophomore wing, takes a shot in the first period of Saturday’s friendly against the Coffeyville Ravens at Allen Community College. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Allen Community College Red Devil Men’s Soccer Team made its 2026 preseason debut with a 3-1 loss to Coffeyville Saturday morning.

The Red Devils allowed the Coffeyville Ravens to score a pair of goals in quick succession in the first period, which they could not recover from despite multiple opportunities.

“It was a good showing for our guys, but the result did not show how the game transpired,” Allen assistant coach Temesgn Tezera said. “We practiced a lot of things over the last two weeks, and we implemented it that well today. We lacked on some things,…

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