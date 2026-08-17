Red Devils fall in preseason debut

The Allen Community College Red Devil Men’s Soccer Team made its 2026 preseason debut with a 3-1 loss to Coffeyville Saturday morning.

The Red Devils allowed the Coffeyville Ravens to score a pair of goals in quick succession in the first period, which they could not recover from despite multiple opportunities.

“It was a good showing for our guys, but the result did not show how the game transpired,” Allen assistant coach Temesgn Tezera said. “We practiced a lot of things over the last two weeks, and we implemented it that well today. We lacked on some things,…