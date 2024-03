OVERLAND PARK — Struggles from the field, and a sizable disparity at the free throw line, spelled doom for Allen Community College Friday.

The Red Devils were within three points down the stretch, but nevertheless fell short, 63-56, to Kansas City Kansas in the Region VI playoff semifinals.

Barring an at-large invitation to the upcoming NJCAA-Division II National Tournament, Friday’s setback brings to an end the 2023-24 season for the nation’s 13th ranked Red Devil squad.