Red Devils fall to Beavers, 87-74

Pratt, winless in Jayhawk Conference action entering Wednesday, led nearly the entire second half, pulling away down the stretch for an 87-74 victory.

February 18, 2021 - 10:09 AM

Allen Community College’s Ed Wright II, right, is chased by Pratt defender Malcolm Whitlow Wednesday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Coaches believe in giving second chances.

But not when it comes to surrendering second-chance points to their opponents.

Allen Community College’s men’s basketball team surrendered far too many second-chance opportunities to visiting Pratt Wednesday, “and they converted on them, it seemed like every time,” ACC head coach Andy Shaw said.

