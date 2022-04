Offense was hard to come by over the weekend for Allen Community College’s softball team, which tangled with the top two teams in Kansas Jayhawk Conference Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Red Devils scored two runs in the first inning against first-place Highland, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard again in 11-2 and 4-0 losses.

Then on Sunday, Allen ventured to second-place Cowley, falling 7-1 and 8-0.