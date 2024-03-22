Red Devils fall to KCK

Late rallies by Kansas City Kansas spelled all the difference in the world for Allen Community College Thursday.

Kansas City turned it on in the late innings of both games of their doubleheader, turning a 3-1 lead into a 14-1 romp in the first game, followed by breaking a 3-3 deadlock with eight runs over the final three innings of an 11-3 victory to complete the sweep.

The losses dropped Allen to 15-14 on the season with the final two games of the four-game set scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.