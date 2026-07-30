Red Devils find new homes for next season

Allen County Community College’s All-American point guard Clyde Davis Jr. announced he will trade his Red Devils black and red for Southern Nazarene University’s crimson and white.

Davis Jr. will play for the NCAA DII Crimson Storm after signing with the Bethany, Okla., university following a 29-game stint with Allen last season.

He averaged 18.7 points per game with a team-leading 541 points. Davis Jr. also had a team-leading 50 steals, more than doubling his nearest finisher in assists with 114 and 3-pointers with 62. Davis Jr. was second in rebounds with 156 boards.

Officials with the NJCAA named Davis Jr. as one of only six players across both DI and DII divisions as a first-team All-American. He was also one of only three ACC All-Jayhawk Conference selections. While not suiting up for Allen, Davis Jr. spent his free time working at G & W Foods in Iola.

Sophomore guard Jayson Demcher is another ACC All-Jayhawk Conference player moving on. Demcher has signed with the DII Valdosta State University Blazers of Valdosta, Ga. Allen sophomore forward Jayson Demcher drives to the basket during Sophomore Night against Johnson County Community College. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Demcher was Allen’s leading rebounder with 170 boards. He was second in scoring with 402 total points while averaging 13.9 points per game. He was third in steals with 30 and third in assists with 54.

Allen’s third All-Jayhawk Conference selection, freshman guard Moses Stephenson, will remain with the program next season.

Sophomore guard Jackson Langford, who received limited playing time last season, announced he will play for Hill College of Hillsboro, Texas next season.

Despite the losses, the Red Devils only graduated or transferred four sophomores from their 2025-2026 roster.

With most of last season’s contributors returning, Allen hopes to secure its spot in the NJCAA national tournament next season after falling in the semifinals last February to Fort Scott.

They finished the season 18-12 overall and second in the Jayhawk Conference with a 7-5 record.