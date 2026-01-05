Red Devils fizzle in 2026 opener

National rankings and reaching a 500-win milestone are afterthoughts for Allen Community College coach Leslie Crane as her team flounders before opening Jayhawk Conference play Jan. 14 against Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Mired in a mess of losses since Thanksgiving, the Red Devils look to right their proverbial ship Tuesday against Crowder College after opening 2026 with a 63-52 loss to Treasure Valley College Chukars of Ontario, Oregon Saturday.

“We just did not play in the second quarter. We did not play hard in that whole first half,” said Coach Crane, who sits at 499 career wins. “We played hard, with grit, in the second half but we were playing catch-up. When you do that, you’re never going to win ballgames.” Karizma Johnson, Allen Community College freshman guard, sinks a 3-pointer as the Red Devils rallied make it a one-possession game in the second half. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The DII Red Devils held their own against the DI Chukars after ending the first quarter tied 13-13 with sophomore forward Jalynn Weakley scoring the majority of her team-leading 10 points in the first half. A shaky second quarter allowed Treasure Valley to pull away 31-21 by halftime, then seal the win in the fourth quarter after Allen failed to maintain their momentum from a third-quarter rally.

“We shot poorly, and you’re going to have games where you shoot poorly, but you have to play defense,” Crane said. “We did not communicate and stay organized defensively. This is a team that is going to be similar to our competition level. If we can’t make shots, then I could draw up all of the offenses you can draw up. If they can’t put the ball in the hole I can’t help them.”

Allen chipped away at their double-digit deficit at the midway point of the third quarter. A 3-pointer by freshman guard Karizma Johnosn, a drive putback by sophomore center Yolaine Luthi and a drive by sophomore guard Delta Shaw pulled Allen within two possessions as they trailed 49-44. Freshman forward Joniya Lewis, who was second in rebounds with six boards, pulled the Red Devils within one possession.

“It takes so much out of you to play catch up. That’s been the M.O. here these last two games,” Crane said. “Mentally, they quit playing in the second quarter though we shot enough shots to win the ballgame. We had 28 offensive boards. They are not focusing on getting the ball in the hole.” sophomore center Yolaine Luthi puts back a rebound for a score in the fourth quarter. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

That was as close as Allen would get as Treasure Valley pulled away while holding Allen to a single bucket from there on.

Sophomore forward Jalynn Weakley had a team-leading 10 points, followed by Luthi and sophomore guard Tawhirikura Doyle with 8 points each. Luthi had a team-leading nine rebounds, followed by Lewis’ six, then freshman guard Emma Varennes with two boards.

“This is the dilemma of a coach. We have to keep doing the things we’re doing. We keep drilling them.

“I talk about beating up my post players, that’s what I’m having to do to get them used to it. They have to finish their shots and it’s concentration — focus. That’s all. They’ve lost their focus.”

With the loss, the Red Devils fall to an 8-4 record. They looked to avenge a 79-65 loss to the DI Crowder College Roughriders. The final score was not available at press time. Following Tuesday’s action, Allen will have an eight-day rest before opening the Jayhawk Conference season on the road, Jan. 14, at KCKCC. Tip-off in Kansas City is at 5:30 p.m.