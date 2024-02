Allen Community College was firing on all cylinders Tuesday.

The Red Devils hosted Ottawa University’s JV squad for a doubleheader, and wasted little time in dominating both at the mound and at the plate with wins of 10-0 and 11-0.

“It was a great collective effort all the way around,” Red Devil assistant coach Wyatt Moore said. “We set the tone in the first game and it snowballed from there.”