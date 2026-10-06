 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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Red Devils go 1-3 at West Plains

Following a lengthy road trip, the Allen Red Devils finally return home for a game against Fort Scott Wednesday.

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Sports

October 6, 2026 - 4:37 PM

The Allen Red Devils celebrate after a score against Independence last month. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Allen’s women volleyball team built a bit of momentum for Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference showdown against Fort Scott with a win at Saturday’s Missouri State Tournament at Missouri State University-West Plains.

The Red Devils opened the tournament with a loss in straight sets to Jefferson College Cardinals, then picked up their only win of the weekend in a five-set thriller against the host West Plains Grizzlies. They wrapped up the tournament with a 3-1 loss to the Mineral Area College Cardinals.

Following their 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 loss to…

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