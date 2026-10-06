Red Devils go 1-3 at West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Allen’s women volleyball team built a bit of momentum for Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference showdown against Fort Scott with a win at Saturday’s Missouri State Tournament at Missouri State University-West Plains.

The Red Devils opened the tournament with a loss in straight sets to Jefferson College Cardinals, then picked up their only win of the weekend in a five-set thriller against the host West Plains Grizzlies. They wrapped up the tournament with a 3-1 loss to the Mineral Area College Cardinals.

Following their 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 loss to…