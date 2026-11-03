Red Devils hold on for first win
The Allen Red Devils pulled away in the final minutes of Monday’s home opener against the Palm Beach State College Panthers.
The Allen Red Devils rallied to pick up their first win of the season 85-75 while hosting the Palm Beach State College Panthers for Monday’s home opener.
Monday’s non-conference contest was a rollercoaster of a game. The Red Devils seemed to have the win sealed up with a 46-30 lead at halftime, but a second half rally by the Panthers made the game a battle.
“Coming off a tough loss at Independence, our guys were very focused and ready to play at home,” Allen coach Patrick Nee said. “Palm Beach is a really good team and most likely will be playing in the national tournament again this year, so this was a great measuring stick to see where we are as a team.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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