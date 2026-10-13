Red Devils host rival Wednesday

Alllen’s volleyball team won’t have long to think about last Friday’s loss, as archrival Neosho Community College comes to town Wednesday.

The Red Devils dropped their third consecutive contest, falling to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-16, during Friday’s non-league contest. The loss dropped Allen’s overall record to 11-14, but they hope to improve both their overall record and their Jayhawk Conference record of 1-5 when they host the NCCC Panthers (12-10, 2-4) Wednesday.

First serve is at 6…