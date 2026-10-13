 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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Red Devils host rival Wednesday

The Allen Red Devils hope for better results when they return to Jayhawk Conference play Wednesday against archrival Neosho Community College.

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Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:25 PM

Kahena Di Grazia goes up for a spike. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Alllen’s volleyball team won’t have long to think about last Friday’s loss, as archrival Neosho Community College comes to town Wednesday.

The Red Devils dropped their third consecutive contest, falling to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-16, during Friday’s non-league contest. The loss dropped Allen’s overall record to 11-14, but they hope to improve both their overall record and their Jayhawk Conference record of 1-5 when they host the NCCC Panthers (12-10, 2-4)  Wednesday.

First serve is at 6…

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