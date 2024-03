Allen Community College’s Kylar Smith runs down a fly ball in front of the right field fence in the seventh inning to help preserve a 2-1 victory over Iowa Central Sunday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some timely hitting, solid defense and the pitching of Abby Marsh paid off with a victory for Allen Community College Sunday.

The freshman right-hander delivered her best pitching performance of the season, shutting down visiting Iowa Central on four hits over seven innings.

Meanwhile, Allen’s Morgan Collins and Jena Hendrix drove in all the runs the Red Devils needed in the bottom of the third inning of a 2-1 victory to salvage a split in the doubleheader.