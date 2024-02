A middle-innings rally set the stage for Allen to bust into the win column Saturday.

The Red Devils had dropped the first three games of their four-game series with North Iowa Area Community College, and were staring down the barrel of a 6-0 deficit in the finale.

Allen erupted for five in the bottom of the fourth. North Iowa scored twice in the sixth for insurance, but the Red Devils plated four more to take a 9-8 lead.