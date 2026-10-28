Red Devils ranked 20th ahead of Indy opener
The Allen Red Devils hit the hardwood Saturday on the road against Independence.
The Allen Community College men’s basketball team comes into Saturday’s contest against Independence ranked 20th in the nation by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
After weeks of jamborees, the Red Devils will get their first taste of a full four quarters on the road Saturday and hope to pick up where they left off after falling in the 2026 Plains District championship and taking second in the Jayhawk Conference standings.
The excitement growing around Allen may not be from what they did last season, but their potential coming into this season. They return 10 sophomores from last year’s team, who finished 18-12 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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