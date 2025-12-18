Red Devils ranked in NJCAA top 25 poll

Allen Community College Red Devils women’s basketball team received a bit of good news and it’s not passing their recent finals.

After a month of play, the Red Devils cracked the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II top 25 after finishing the first leg of the season with an 8-3 record.

The Red Devils are the 16th-ranked team in the nation. Also in the NJCAA top 25 is Jayhawk Conference rival Johnson County Community College, who received the top ranking. The Kansas City Kansas Lady Blue Devils are ranked 18th.

Allen has had a roller coaster season so far.

After starting the year 7-0, the Red Devils lost three of their last four games.

The women renew play with a New Year’s Eve road tilt with Cowley Community College. On Jan. 3 they host Treasure Valley, then Crowder College Jan. 6.

Jayhawk Conference play begins Jan. 14 against KCKCC.

THE ALLEN MEN, which have an overall record of 9-6, did not make the top 25 this

week. They do not have a game scheduled until Jan. 14 against KCKCC, which will also serve as their Jayhawk Conference opener.

They prematurely wrapped up 2025 on a two-game win streak after Connors State College canceled its Dec. 11 game following the death of CSC sophomore Ethan Dietz, who died from complications from an in-game head injury.