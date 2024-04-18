Red Devils split at home

Allen Community College was able to take advantage of its scoring opportunities against Highland Wednesday, scoring five runs on four hits, including a go-ahead RBI single by Garrett Rusch in the bottom of the sixth, of a 5-4 victory.

But those same opportunities in Game 2 of their doubleheader weren’t as productive. Allen led early, 3-0, but ran into trouble in the fifth and lost, 11-3.

The home split sends the same two teams to Highland on Saturday to wrap up the four-game series.