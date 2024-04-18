 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Red Devils split at home

Allen Community College rallied late on Wednesday to defeat Highland 5-4. Game 2 was the Scotties' turn to rally as Highland scored 11 runs from innings 5-9 in an 11-3 win as the schools open a four-game series.

By

Sports

April 18, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Allen Community College's Elias Muller pitches Wednesday against Highland. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen Community College was able to take advantage of its scoring opportunities against Highland Wednesday, scoring five runs on four hits, including a go-ahead RBI single by Garrett Rusch in the bottom of the sixth, of a 5-4 victory.

But those same opportunities in Game 2 of their doubleheader weren’t as productive. Allen led early, 3-0, but ran into trouble in the fifth and lost, 11-3.

The home split sends the same two teams to Highland on Saturday to wrap up the four-game series.

Related
March 12, 2018
March 9, 2018
April 23, 2012
May 3, 2011
Most Popular