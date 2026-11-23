Red Devils suffer first loss, 75-71
The Allen Red Devils have three more days to rest up after suffering their first loss over the weekend.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The NJCAA DII Allen Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season following a 75-71 shootout against the DI Crowder College Roughriders at Saturday’s Marriot Hotels Crowder College Classic
Following the cancellation of Friday’s opener against Northeast Oklahoma A&M, the Red Devils may have benefited from the extra time to prepare for Crowder, but that advantage lasted only until the second half as the Roughriders pulled away.
After establishing a comfortable 12-point lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, the Red Devils held the lead for most of Saturday’s contest.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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