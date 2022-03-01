Red Devils sweep past Hesston

Allen Community College found some success on the diamond this weekend, courtesy of some sterling pitching, timely hitting and a nail-biting finish.

The Red Devils, trying to complete a four-game sweep of visiting Hesston, were leading 6-4 in the top of the seventh and final innings, but the Larks had loaded the bases with nobody out.

Allen relief pitcher Sean Gomez Jr. — who already had a memorable weekend at the plate — struck out back-to-back batters, the second on a 3-2 pitch to Lark left fielder Eric Stanley. (It was the ninth pitch of the at bat.)