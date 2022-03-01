 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Red Devils sweep past Hesston

Allen Community College's baseball team found the home confines plenty friendly over the weekend as the Red Devils swept Hesston in a four-game series.

By

Sports

March 1, 2022 - 10:25 AM

Allen’s Sean Gomez Jr. was key in a four-game sweep of Hesston Saturday and Sunday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College found some success on the diamond this weekend, courtesy of some sterling pitching, timely hitting and a nail-biting finish.

The Red Devils, trying to complete a four-game sweep of visiting Hesston, were leading 6-4 in the top of the seventh and final innings, but the Larks had loaded the bases with nobody out.

Allen relief pitcher Sean Gomez Jr. — who already had a memorable weekend at the plate — struck out back-to-back batters, the second on a 3-2 pitch to Lark left fielder Eric Stanley. (It was the ninth pitch of the at bat.)

Related
May 6, 2021
April 20, 2021
December 10, 2012
May 2, 2011
Most Popular