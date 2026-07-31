Red Devils take next steps

Allen Community College All-Jayhawk Conference center Yolaine Luthi will spend the next few years far from home after signing with NCAA DI Southeastern Louisiana University.

A native of Madison, Kansas, Luthi makes her NCAA debut in October, hoping for a strong pivot off a successful sophomore campaign with the Allen Red Devils.

Luthi was named to the NJCAA All-American second team in April, becoming the first Red Devil since 1990 to receive NJCAA All-America honors, and just the third player in the Red Devil program’s history.

Luthi was one of only four D-II Jayhawk Conference players to receive NJCAA All-American recognition and previously received All First Team KJCCC honors. She appeared in 24 games for Allen this season, starting 20. She recorded 94 field goals while shooting 34.9% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc.

Juana Rojas, who was Allen’s second All-KJCCC selection, will not travel as far to her next destination next year. After initially committing with an NCAA DII program in Florida, Rojas switched her commitment last month to sign with NAIA Missouri Valley University in Marshall, Mo. Juana Rojas, Allen sophomore guard, drives to the basket after making a steal Friday against Neosho. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Rojas was KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year and earned a selection to the All-KJCCC third team.

The sophomore played a key role in helping the Red Devils secure a second-place finish in the KJCCC Division II women’s basketball regular-season standings.

Rojas recorded 33 steals and three blocks this season, helping Allen hold opponents to 56.8 points per game while limiting conference opponents to 37.7% shooting from the field. She also averaged 25.7 minutes per game, the highest average among Red Devils players. Ja’Mya Garland, Allen sophomore center, goes up for a contested shot during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference game against Lebette Co. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Ja’Mya Garland, who complemented Luthi underneath, will join Luthi in the Bayou State, but at Louisiana State University-Alexandria. Averaging 11 minutes on the court per game, Garland made the most of her time with 62 points in 25 appearances. She also had 73 rebounds. Tawhirikura Doyle, Allen sophomore guard, hits a 3-pointer in the second half of Saturday’s game. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Tawhirikura Doyle, a sophomore forward will also compete in the NCAA DII after signing with Felician University in Rutherford, N.J.

Doyle was one of Allen’s most reliable scorers. She averaged 7.4 points per game in 19 starts with 185 points. She was also a force underneath with 93 rebounds.

