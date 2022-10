“Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now,” in the words of the 1990s Space Jam tune.

The Allen Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced at the Red Devil Rally in the college’s gymnasium Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

The fall sports teams will also be recognized at the rally for their achievements this season before the winter sports season tips off next week. The Red Devil men face Cowley County Community College Nov. 4 in Ark City.