Red Devils win home opener

The Allen Community College Red Devils picked up their first win of 2025 after splitting a Tuesday double-header with North Central Missouri College.

Allen opened the day with a 4-3 victory over the Lady Pirates, but dropped the subsequent game 14-6.

“A split is good, but we came out a totally different team in game two,” Allen coach Nicole Peters said. “We need to go back to the drawing board and work on some things before we come back again.”

A three-run, fifth inning made all the difference in the opener of Wednesday’s double-header with Allen holding on for a 4-3 victory. Third baseman Addison Huber and designated hitter Emma Lisenbee tied for the team lead in RBIs with one each while second baseman Ireland Bloss made the most of her plate appearances going with two hits in three at-bats and scoring two runs.

“We’re playing some ranked teams, some tough teams that come down for warm weather,” Peters said. “While it’s expected for us to have tough competition, we’re capable of beating them.”

On the mound, pitcher Camyrnn Yardley picked up the victory in a complete-game effort. She tallied three strikeouts while allowing one walk and an earned run. ACC’s Abby Marsh throws a strike during Wednesday’s double-header. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Despite a hot start to game two, the Red Devils could not keep up with the Lady Pirates. Allen carried a 5-4 lead into the fourth inning, but a four-run fourth inning and a six-run sixth made for a 14-6 loss to the Lady Pirates.

Following Wednesday’s action, Allen sits at 2-7 overall with a week for evaluation before returning to the diamond next Friday for the JUCO Jam in Overland Park.

“The hopes of playing tough teams is having the ability to make conference a little easier,” Peters said.