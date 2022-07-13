 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Red hot Orioles pick up ninth straight victory

The Baltimore Orioles are the hottest team in the Majors, winning their ninth straight game Tuesday. The 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs puts Baltimore at the .500 mark for the first time this season.

By

Sports

July 13, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Perhaps it's no surprise the Orioles are 27-20 since catcher Adley Rutschman made his major league debut in Baltimore. Rutschman (35) grounds out to shortstop in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, May 31, 2022. Photo by (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday for their ninth straight victory.

Jorge Mateo also homered as Baltimore (44-44) reached .500 for the first time this season. It’s the longest win streak for the Orioles since the franchise won 13 straight in September 1999.

“The last couple of seasons didn’t go well; a lot of losses,” Urías said. “And, of course we’re enjoying this time.”

