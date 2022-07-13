Red hot Orioles pick up ninth straight victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday for their ninth straight victory.

Jorge Mateo also homered as Baltimore (44-44) reached .500 for the first time this season. It’s the longest win streak for the Orioles since the franchise won 13 straight in September 1999.

“The last couple of seasons didn’t go well; a lot of losses,” Urías said. “And, of course we’re enjoying this time.”