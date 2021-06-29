 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Red Sox rally to beat Royals

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards held the Royals scoreless until the sixth. The Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City 6-5.

By

Sports

June 29, 2021 - 9:46 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter Garrett Richards was willing to try anything to make up for the pitching prowess he’s lost since baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.

He dunked his arm in ice to keep it from sweating. He learned a changeup in four days. His curveball dipped to 63 mph.

“I’ve never had to make this kind of change in my whole career. I’m just trying to make the best of it,” he said on Monday night after recovering from a rough start to keep the Red Sox in the game. 

