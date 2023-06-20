Reds keep on streaking

Elly De La Cruz’s arrival gave fans in Cincinnati a reason to be hopeful about the future.

Then the Reds started looking like they might be contenders — right now.

It helps that they play in the NL Central, where everyone is one great week away from challenging for the division lead. And after eight straight victories, the Reds are only a half-game behind first-place Milwaukee. Cincinnati finished the week by sweeping a three-game series on the road against defending champion Houston. The Reds haven’t had a winning streak this long since 2012.