 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Reds keep on streaking

By

Sports

June 20, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Joey Votto (19) of the Cincinnati Reds acknowledges the crowd before his first at bat of the season in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on June 19, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

Elly De La Cruz’s arrival gave fans in Cincinnati a reason to be hopeful about the future.

Then the Reds started looking like they might be contenders — right now.

It helps that they play in the NL Central, where everyone is one great week away from challenging for the division lead. And after eight straight victories, the Reds are only a half-game behind first-place Milwaukee. Cincinnati finished the week by sweeping a three-game series on the road against defending champion Houston. The Reds haven’t had a winning streak this long since 2012.

