Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz settling into MLB

Elly De La Cruz turned some heads when he not only homered in his first big league series with the Cincinnati Reds but deposited the pitch nearly 460 feet from home plate. Then he ripped off a triple as quick as anyone in the majors this season, and flashed his big arm with a laser across the diamond.

June 14, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz walks in the dugout during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There may have been 30 people inside Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday with a view of the field, including a couple of workers who were busy hosing off seats hours before the game, yet all would occasionally turn to see where the ball landed when they heard the crack of the bat.

Inside the cage, hat flipped backward a la Ken Griffey Jr. and with a left-handed swing nearly as sweet, was the hottest thing to hit baseball in quite some time. Elly De La Cruz pounded ropes into the stadium’s massive alleys and soared shots that rattled around in the outfield seats or splashed into the stadium fountains.

An hour later, De La Cruz finally walked toward the visiting dugout with a few of his Cincinnati Reds teammates.

