 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Reds rally to defeat Royals

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Royals 5-2 on Wednesday.

July 8, 2021 - 9:47 AM

Mike Minor of the Kansas City Royals pitches earlier this season. Photo by Kyle Rivas / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Wednesday.

Gray (2-4) allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak.

“It was a hot day. He was battling,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “And probably around the fourth inning or so, I didn’t know how much more he had left. It really does speak to number one, how great of a competitor he is. He found a way, and in that process of finding a way to kind of gather himself and get back out there.”

