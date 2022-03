SALINA — Allen Community College’s Ed Wright hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to lift the Red Devils to a 74-72 win over Johnson County in the Region VI championship today.

The championship is Allen’s first regional title since 1924, and puts the Red Devils in next week’s NJCAA-II national tournament in Danville, Ill.

Johnson County was within an eyelash of tying the score, but a putback was disallowed after the officials ruled it came after the final buzzer.