Reid announces return next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that he plans to return next season, batting away any thought of an impending retirement by making a tongue-in-cheek joke about his status with a franchise he has led to three Super Bowl titles.

“I mean, I think I’m coming back, right?” Reid told local Kansas City reporters on a Zoom call. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business. That’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

The 67-year-old Reid is accustomed to answering questions about his future in February, after the Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl, which they had done each of the past three years. But he’s less familiar with facing those questions in the final days of December, when the Chiefs have long since been eliminated from postseason contention.

Kansas City is 6-10 as it prepares for its season finale this weekend in Las Vegas.

Reid, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Chiefs in April 2024, spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach in Philadelphia, where he led the Eagles to 130 regular-season wins and 10 more in the playoffs. That included four seasons that ended in the NFC title game and another that ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.

Reid’s past 13 years have come in Kansas City, where he has won at an even greater clip. Reid has 307 wins overall. He needs 18 to pass George Halas for third on the NFL’s career list behind Belichick and Don Shula.