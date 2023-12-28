Reid, Kelce talk over sideline outburst

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he has talked with Travis Kelce after the star tight end’s sideline outburst in which he chucked his helmet toward the benches during a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas.

Reid did not elaborate on what was said during the conversation, but Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that dropped earlier Wednesday that he “reacted in a bad way” to the way the Kansas City offense continued to underperform.

The Chiefs have lost three of their past four and five of their last eight games after a 6-1 start, leaving them at 9-6 and still in need of a win to clinch their eighth straight AFC West championship. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.