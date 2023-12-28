 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Reid, Kelce talk over sideline outburst

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke this week about his actions on the sideline during a Christmas Day loss to Las Vegas. Improved play up and down the lineup is a must, Kelce said, with the playoffs a few weeks away.

By

Sports

December 28, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches from the sidelines as the Chiefs trail the Las Vegas Raiders late Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he has talked with Travis Kelce after the star tight end’s sideline outburst in which he chucked his helmet toward the benches during a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas.

Reid did not elaborate on what was said during the conversation, but Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that dropped earlier Wednesday that he “reacted in a bad way” to the way the Kansas City offense continued to underperform.

The Chiefs have lost three of their past four and five of their last eight games after a 6-1 start, leaving them at 9-6 and still in need of a win to clinch their eighth straight AFC West championship. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Related
October 22, 2021
November 24, 2020
November 23, 2020
May 15, 2020
Most Popular