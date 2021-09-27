Reid remains in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid is resting and in stable condition after being taken to a hospital following Kansas City’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Chiefs released a statement Sunday night saying Reid was evaluated by the medical staff in the locker room after the game and was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation as a precaution.

“Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition,” the statement posted on Twitter said.