Reid’s tree keeps spreading

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, NFL Films sat down with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to reflect on his four decades in football. The offensive mastermind affectionately known as “Big Red” had a rare opportunity to ponder his past.

The wins and losses, sure. The highs and lows. But more than anything else, Reid found himself thinking about the people in coaching that have meant so much to him, including the 10 that have joined him at the pinnacle of their profession.

“Very seldom in this business do you reflect. You just don’t do that,” Reid explained, “and then to hear all the old stories, some of them go all the way back to Veterans Stadium and some of the stories that went on there: the cats, the rats, all that crazy stuff, and beer flowing into your office after games. You kind of put that on hold until you retire.”