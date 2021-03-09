Menu Search Log in

Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind Texas fight song

An exhaustive report on the University of Texas fight song found there was no racist intent behind "The Eyes of Texas." The anthem became a source of contention after several Longhorn players refused to participate in the postgame sing-along because it was performed by singers in blackface at minstrel shows in the past.

By

Sports

March 9, 2021 - 9:56 AM

The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" on Oct. 24 after beating the Baylor Bears 27-16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell / Austin American-Statesman / TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent,” but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events.

The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.

The issue erupted into a tempest of fan outrage when football players chose to leave the field instead of taking part in the traditional sing-along with fans after several games. Some fans sent emails to Hartzell warning the school would lose financial donors.

Related
June 27, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 16, 2020
November 8, 2019
Trending