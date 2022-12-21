 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
Report: Mets swoop in to sign Correa

Carlos Correa had a deal in place to join the San Francisco Giants. However, an issue with the short stop's physical unraveled the deal, allowing the New York Mets to continue their winter spending spree and signing the former Astro and Twin standout.

December 21, 2022 - 11:19 AM

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images/TNS

In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post.

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”

