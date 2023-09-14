Retiring Cardinals pitcher Wainwright to say farewell with songs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform on an entirely different stage before bidding farewell to St. Louis fans and life on the baseball diamond.

Wainwright will give a postgame concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old will retire from baseball after this season, but not before treating fans to three original songs from his upcoming country album.

His performance is slated for Sept. 30, the second-to-last day of the season.