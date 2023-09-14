 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
Retiring Cardinals pitcher Wainwright to say farewell with songs

Wainwright won his 199th career game on Tuesday night. The right-hander also was part of a World Series championship team. He’s a three-time All Star and has garnered two Gold Gloves. He will now have the lights shine on him for a different reason, a postgame concert before he heads to retirement.

September 14, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform on an entirely different stage before bidding farewell to St. Louis fans and life on the baseball diamond.

Wainwright will give a postgame concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old will retire from baseball after this season, but not before treating fans to three original songs from his upcoming country album.

His performance is slated for Sept. 30, the second-to-last day of the season.

